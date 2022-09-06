SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Catholic school community is having to endure an incredibly difficult day after a weekend boat crash claimed the life of a high school senior.

Loved ones, friends and teachers honored Lucy Fernandez’s life and offered prayers for the nearly dozen others injured in that wreck.

Every single person at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy came because of Fernandez.

“Just the presence of goodness, kindness, like a good genuine a soul,” said Alexandra Diaz, a theology teacher.

The 17-year-old was known for so many qualities, like her laughter, personality and smile.

“The whole class is grieving right now, very deeply,” said a student.

Monday night, many gathered and prayed throughout South Florida.

Over the weekend, Lucy and 13 others were in a boating accident. Initial reports indicated they hit some sort of pole.

Several of her classmates as well as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart were hurt.

Many of them were rushed to the hospital.

Although, unfortunately, Lucy didn’t make it.

“For Lucy, her faith was the foundation, and so I think in a time with so much heartbreak and so much confusion and so much loss, I think the only thing that we know how to do or what to do is to come together in prayer,” said Diaz.

Her family was surrounded by so much support.

“It just goes to show the power of our faith and that we know who to rely on, who to hold onto,” said Sister Carmen Fernandez, President of Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

Not only did they pray for Lucy but everyone hurt during this crash.

“We prayed for them, the other families, for a smooth recovery process, and I know a lot of them are still very much in the midst of it so just praying for their continued healing,” said Diaz.

Healing will take time.

Lucy was in peer ministry and one of the teachers working closely with her shared a conversation they had last week, a message that will live through the people who loved her.

“She wanted to make sure that every girl knew the importance of loving themselves for who they were, regardless of what they looked like on outside,” said Diaz. “She really was trying to make it a mission, for this year, to make sure that all in her grade and in the school just knew that they were loved for who they were.”

A prayer service was held on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Lucy’s memory.

Students stood for one hour in a moment of silence as they watched the sunrise.

Several still remain in the hospital as of Monday night, 10:20 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.