GREENACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — The grieving father of the co-pilot killed in the recent Learjet crash Palm Beach County continues his search for answers.

Allan Filgueiras spoke out after he tragically lost his daughter Nathalia in the crash.

The 20-year-old was co-piloting the jet and was heading from Austin, Texas to the Bahamas when it plummeted to the ground on Nov. 1.

Allan, who’s an experienced pilot himself, told ABC News that he has listened to the final radio transmissions over and over, breaking his heart and prompting more questions than answers.

“You know, what I would like is impossible, because I would like my daughter back, but I would like to understand why. Why did they go where they went? Flying a jet, you have so many resources. You had 20 minutes, you had 30 minutes, and you go around the weather,” said Allan. “And she was so responsible, she was not a cowboy-style pilot, she was so responsible. So why they didn’t go around? What made them go through the route that they went? I have a lot of questions.”

Allan said he is now working with a legal team in hopes of finding answers.

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