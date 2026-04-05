Verwayne Alexander was arrested April 2, 2026 and faces charges of kidnapping, sexual battery and four counts of indecent exposure. Alexander is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail following investigations by local law enforcement agencies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims who may have had contact with Alexander. Detectives from both the Sheriff’s Office and the Delray Beach Police Department identified Alexander as a suspect in separate incidents occurring in March 2026.

Sheriff’s Office detectives initially responded to a report of an armed kidnapping and sexual battery on March 30, 2026. After identifying Alexander as a suspect and establishing probable cause, detectives interviewed him at the jail on April 3, 2026. Following the interview, Alexander was charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery by coercion and threat.

The investigation into Alexander also involved the Delray Beach Police Department, which obtained an arrest warrant for four counts of indecent exposure. These charges are linked to an incident on March 24, 2026, in the 1000 block of Ingraham Avenue. Investigators say Alexander was driving a dark gray 2019 Chevrolet Trax when he approached a female pedestrian to ask for directions while engaging in indecent behavior.

Following the interaction on Ingraham Avenue, Alexander allegedly traveled to Lake Ida Dog Park. Police report that he parked his vehicle and remained inside while continuing to engage in indecent behavior while observing people in the area. Alexander was located and arrested on the indecent exposure warrant on April 2, 2026, before being booked into the county jail.

Alexander is known to operate a gray 2019 Chevrolet Trax. Authorities are asking anyone who had contact with Alexander or who has information related to these cases to contact Detective J. Guarducci with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or his desk at 561-688-4148.

Detectives are actively continuing the investigation to determine if there are additional victims. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at one-800-458-TIPS (8477) or through the “See Something” feature on the PBSO smartphone app, which is available at www.pbsoapp.com.

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