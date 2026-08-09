ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man from Orange County who has been accused of killing his stepfather is now behind bars.

Jose Prorano stood in front of a judge on Thursday after being arrested and accused of killing his stepfather, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Prorano was charged with first-degree murder.

The arrest report laid out the timeline of events, which started after one of his friends called the family to inform them of the alleged killing which happened after a series of disputes.

Investigators said that Prorano claimed he could not remember his whereabouts because of schizophrenia, but surveillance video contradicted his claims.

Deputies then went to the stepfather’s home and found the victim’s wallet and phone, as well as blood on a fence, which was later confirmed to be his.

They then found luggage hidden behind a brick wall which they said contained the stepfather’s dismembered body parts.

Prorano is due back in court next week.

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