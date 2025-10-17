We’ve heard that the cow jumped over the moon, but this mini cow in Florida is reaching new heights and going on a boat for the first time.

The miniature cow named Jason Moo-Moa, sailed with his owner and a fishing captain on Saint Pete Beach on a trip around the state’s gulf coast.

The mini cow wore a life vest, hung out on a sandbar, and turned heads along the way.

While it was Jason’s first boat trip, the captain said he hopes to do it again.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.