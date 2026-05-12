THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The New York Times has reported that Florida plans to shut down the high profile immigration center in the Everglades known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz‘.

The article reports that the Department of Homeland Security determined that the state-run immigration facility is too expensive, and that some private vendors have struggled to front costs.

The vendors have said that the detention center is planned to shut down in the coming weeks, and were told by state officials.

Vendors were also told that the detainees in the center would be moved from the facility by the start of June, and that the center would be broken down in the following weeks.

However, it is unclear where the detainees will go afterward.

Previously, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had said that the center was a temporary solution, and not a permanent center.

As hurricane season approaches, it was unclear on how the center would handle hurricane conditions and consider the safety of the detainees inside the facility.

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