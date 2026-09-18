JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – A couple is suing a fertility center in North Florida after a DNA test confirmed the man is not the biological father of their daughter.

Natalie and Joshua Strong said they were overjoyed when their daughter was born last year after two rounds of In vitro fertilization treatments, but they quickly realized something was wrong.

“It took away the euphoria of having a baby,” Natalie said.

A blood test revealed their daughter had the B-positive blood type. The Strongs each have negative blood types, making it biologically impossible for them to be the parents. A DNA test then confirmed their suspicions.

“I honestly don’t know how to answer it,” Joshua said

“I mean, this is going to affect us for the rest of our lives,” Natalie said.

Natalie is their daughter’s mother, but Joshua is not her father.

“It’s a daily struggle with, you know, the emotional aspect of it ’cause, you know, you do have sadness and anger, and in the same day you also have joy and love,” Joshua said.

The Strongs are now suing their clinic, Brown Fertility Associates in Jacksonville, and its lead physician, accusing them of negligence for using an unidentified man’s sperm to create their embryo.

The couple’s attorney, Robert Marcereau, said situations like this happen far too often in the fertility industry.

“Corners are cut, clinics are understaffed, and that is what has led to this rash of problems that we see,” Marcereau said.

The clinic has not publicly commented on the lawsuit nor responded to requests for comment.

But Natalie and Joshua said they want answers.

“What happened to his sperm?” Natalie said. “We want to know, make sure, was that used anywhere else? We would like to know the genetics of our child, too, for health purposes.”

The couple is seeking $50,000 in damages and wants a court to require the clinic to account for Joshua’s sperm.

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