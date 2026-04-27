ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Central Florida were called out to capture an alligator so big, he could only end up with one name: “Mr. Worldwide.”

The large reptile was spotted roaming around an apartment complex in Orange County last week.

It took a team of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies to get the 11 foot, 3 inch long gator away from a populated area.

Experts say an alligator that big is generally no longer afraid of people and can be dangerous.

Mr Worldwide is now living his best life at Gatorland as part of their Gatorland Global alligator rescue program.

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