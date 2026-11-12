GREENACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — Two northbound lanes of Military Trail have reopened to traffic nearly two weeks after the deadly Learjet crash.

The crash killed nine people and left a large crater on the ground.

The Florida Department of Transportation said they will work on repairing utilities and damage left behind by the crash.

Palm Beach County officials said they will provide funds to help businesses in the area that lost revenue after the crash.

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