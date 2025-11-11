NORTH PORT, FLA. (WSVN) — Several videos posted across social media captured something streaking through the skies over Florida. 7News’ meteorologists say it’s likely just some space junk.

Flashes of the object could be seen streaking across the sky in North Port, just north of Fort Myers, at around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Several residents online reported seeing it around Southwest Florida to as far north as Jacksonville, all of them wondering what it could be.

7News’ meteorologists say the likely explanation is that it was a meteor, or a piece of debris or space junk burning up as it approached Earth’s atmosphere.

Another streak in the sky was also seen near Jacksonville over the weekend.

Reports for that say it was also likely just space junk.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.