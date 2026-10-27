ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man has been found guilty of a ritzy ripoff.

Jaythan Gilder was convicted on charges of robbery and grand theft.

He was caught on camera posing as a representative for an NBA player at a Tiffany’s store in Orlando before snatching two pairs of diamond earrings. Officials say the stolen jewelry was valued at more than $760,000.

Authorities say Gilder swallowed the earrings prior to being taken into custody, and the jewelry showed up on an X-ray that was later conducted while he was in jail.

Gilder is set to be sentenced in December.

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