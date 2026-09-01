TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man led police on a pursuit through the University of South Florida’s campus in Tampa.

According to police, 40-year-old Dwayne Bryan was found on campus on Friday with a stolen electric scooter and drugs.

Officer-worn body camera footage showed an officer attempting to detain Bryan.

“Hey, sir, so at this point, I’m just telling you right now you are detained, and I’m about to read you your Miranda rights,” said the officer.

It was at this point when the suspect took off running.

“Stop! Police! Stop!” said the officer on the bodycam video.

Bryan was eventually caught in a wooded area on campus. He now faces several charges.

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