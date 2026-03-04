RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A man opened his front door this past weekend to find a slithering surprise in Riviera Beach.

He called police after finding a snake blocking his exit on Sunday in his Woodbine neighborhood.

A Riviera Police officer responded and, along with the homeowner, trapped the reptile in a recycling bin until a trapper arrived.

No one was injured.

They later learned the snake was a Colombian red-tail boa constrictor that had escaped from its owner’s home.

