BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl got to make a big splash after having her wish to be a mermaid granted.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made it all happen for 6-year-old Aria Wells, who suffers from epileptic seizures.

She dreamed of being a mermaid and got to live that dream at the Boca Raton Beach Club.

Two mermaids gave her a tail like theirs, taught her how to swim with it, and sang songs with her.

Catherine Garcia, Wells’ mother, said her daughter will cherish these memories.

“It’s been nothing but amazing; it gave her something to look forward to, something to hold on to, even in our future treatments that we have going on, she’ll definitely look back and think about this and it’ll make her happy,” said Garcia.

“Just like us, she’s just like a normal little girl. She is so loving and so energetic, all she wants to do is swim, swim, swim, she wants to get in her tail, she loves mermaids,” said one of the mermaids who visited Wells.

Along with the unforgettable experience in the water, the mermaids gave Wells a gift basket filled with seashells.

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