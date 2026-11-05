KISSIMMEE, Fla (WSVN) — A deputy used duct tape to subdue a wandering alligator roaming a Kissimmee plaza.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded after receiving calls on Halloween about the reptile.

The deputy subdued it, taped its mouth shut and put it in the back of his cruiser.

The sheriff’s office said that the gator was later safely released into the water.

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