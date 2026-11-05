KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The 45th Annual Offshore Powerboat World Championship in Key West is now underway.

The event, which kicked off Wednesday, brings top racing teams to the Florida Keys.

The powerful boats can reach speeds of over 140 miles an hour.

Four world titles are on the line as boaters navigate the offshore course.

Racing will continue Friday and Sunday.

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