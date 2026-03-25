LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver during a high-speed pursuit in Polk County.

Authorities said the driver in Tuesday’s pursuit along Interstate 4 reached speeds of up to 107 miles per hour.

Video captured the PIT maneuver in action, as the trooper tapped the back side of the vehicle, causinf the sports car involved in the pursuit to do an 180-degree spin.

Another trooper boxed the suspect in seconds later.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old, Dashawn Nelson, now faces multiple charges related to the incident.

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