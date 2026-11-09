GREENACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — The site of the tragic Learjet 60 crash in Greenacres, Florida has been cleared of all debris and officials have wrapped up their on-site operations.

The Monday announcement by Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office came days after the plane crashed into the ground, killing nine people and leaving a large crater on the roadway.

Florida Department of Transportation officials are expected to repair the damaged area.

The community is encouraged to reach out to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office for any other evidence associated with the investigation.

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