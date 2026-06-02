ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan and a deputy came to the rescue of thee teenagers who were thrown overboard from a runaway boat near Islamorada over the weekend.

The trio were rescued Sunday as Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies went after the vessel.

According to deputies, the boat was going around 35 miles per hour.

“Carlos, I’m going to try to shoulder it and hit the throttle,” said a deputy on body camera video.

The deputy and the good Samaritan eventually caught up to the boat. One of them was able to reach the controls with a hook and bring it to a stop.

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