BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WBBH) — Leah Lendel, who survived a shark attack off Boca Grande nearly a year ago, has returned to the site as part of her healing process.

“It’s kind of like healing for me to come over here, because seeing this happen to me and sometimes I even forget I got a shark bite,” Lendel said.

Leah was nine years old when a shark nearly tore off her arm while snorkeling off the coast of Boca Grande. Despite the traumatic experience, Leah has shown remarkable resilience and fearlessness.

“I already went through all the hard stuff already. Like, there’s nothing more hard for me now,” Leah said.

The attack occurred 10 months ago, and Leah still vividly remembers the moment.

“You see, like, the black stuff in the water? That’s where he was,” Leah said.

First responders and nearby construction workers rushed to help save her life, and surgeons were able to reattach her hand. Leah is still working to regain her strength.

“I can’t really play piano now, and I can’t pick up more than 8 pounds, but me and my therapist are working for me to get my wrist strength back,” Leah said.

Leah’s mother, Nadia Lendel, explained that they often visit the beach on Boca Grande and considers the area where the attack happened a healing area.

“We come out here often for her request, to just sit, you know, and remember what happened, but also, that it’s such a great outcome for her. We have her, you know, she’s alive,” Nadia said.

Nadia expressed her pride in her daughter’s recovery after surviving the shark attack.

“We thought, you know, it’s going to be 100% amputation. And so that we were just praying. Of course, we, you know, we were hoping. But when you see something this bad, you just understand reality hits. You’re like, this is what it is,” Nadia said.

Despite the traumatic experience, Leah dreams of getting a snorkeling license, and Nadia is nervous but supportive.

“She’s not afraid. She’s fearless,” Nadia said.

Leah wants people to stay aware in the water and not be afraid of sharks.

“It’s really rare the sharks even attack a person and I would recommend not swimming in murky water,” Leah said.

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