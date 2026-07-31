OFF DUCK KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A day of fun in the sun ended with three divers needing to be rescued out at sea.

The three divers were separated from their boat due to rough weather off Duck Key in Monroe County.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon, and U.S. Navy Search and Rescue Key West responded and began searching the area.

The divers, three adult men, were found by a Navy Search and Rescue helicopter about two miles from their diving spot.

FWC marine officers responded to the location and safely brought the men and their gear on board the patrol vessel.

Upon being checked out on board, the divers were returned to their dive boat.

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