(WSVN) - FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A controversial video that went viral in 2025 sparked a contentious debate during a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting and led to a major decision when it comes giant manta rays.

The video from last summer showed a group pulling a manta ray onto their boat off Panama City. While the anglers on that vessel had a valid permit to export the animal to an aquarium in Abu Dhabi, some who attended Wednesday’s FWC meeting vehemently argued for a change.

“I’m reminded that the angels of the sea, giant manta rays, are just that: truly angelic,” said a speaker.

While many consider the giant manta rays to be majestic, they’re also listed as a federally threatened species. Due to that, many believe the State of Florida should do more to ensure their protection.

“Florida’s threatened marine wildlife should be conserved for the benefit of Florida’s residents, ecosystems and economy — not removed from public waters to supply foreign entertainment markets,” said a speaker.

Wednesday’s meeting sparked intense debate on whether these creatures should be captured at all.

“Captive manta rays will significantly increase public awareness and scientific understanding of these animals,” said a speaker.

The video off Panama City sparked public outrage. Reports show that the anglers did, however, have proper approval to capture the ray.

As a result of the video, the public interest in reviewing what the state allows for capturing the wild animals has grown significantly, which was noted by Rodney Barreto, the FWC chairman.

“I want to thank the internet for bringing the manta ray issue to our attention,” said Barreto.

But others who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting argued the rules that were already in place were enough to preserve the threatened species.

“I ask that you resist the urge to political pressure and public outcry to end what is a highly restricted and incredibly important public education and research opportunity in manta rays,” said a speaker.

The lively debate ended with the commission approving new rules further limiting the capture of giant manta rays, allowing for only one to be captured every two years. Permits for these captures will also require full approval from commissioners.

“And to add to that, no exportation internationally outside of the United States,” said FWC Commissioner Joshua Kellam.

It’s believed that the Georgia Aquarium is currently the only facility in the U.S. that has the capabilities of requesting a giant manta ray since they have the necessary space and resources to properly house the animal for its entire lifespan.

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