(WSVN) - Niche’s 2027 list of top party schools was released, and Florida colleges and universities were included more than any other state.

Florida State University topped the list, unseating the University of California at Santa Barbara.

The campus scene is described as vibrant and diverse, and students are known for being fun and friendly.

Tulane University and the University of Wisconsin in Madison followed in second and third place, respectively.

The University of Miami also made the top 25, coming in at 22, and Florida A&M came in at 24.

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