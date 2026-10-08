PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — With Hurricane Isaias closing in on the Gulf Coast, residents across the Florida Panhandle are taking precautions as they prepare for the season’s first hurricane.

In Gulf Breeze, Florida, business owners are among those bracing for the storm. Donald Knapp, owner of Islander Ice Cream, said he’s packed away 180 gallons of ice cream, including Snickers and Crazy Coconut, in a freezer to protect his business in a worst-case scenario.

“We make ice cream weekly, based on demand,” he said.

The seven-month-old business is now closed as Knapp protects his shop and inventory from Isaias’ potential damage. 7News cameras captured him and others hard at work boarding up their windows with plywood.

“Trying to take care of it so it doesn’t get destroyed or damaged. We have a lot of window and glass in the front of the building,” he said.

The business owner said the approaching storm caught him off guard, but he was quick to prepare.

“Just woke up yesterday morning and the storm is like at your front porch coming at us,” said Knapp.

Isaias is expected to strengthen to near Category 3 before making landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast this weekend.

For newer residents, preparing for a hurricane is an entirely new experience. Mandi Quam recently moved to the area from Minnesota and said she has little hurricane experience. She was among those picking up sandbags ahead of the storm.

“I thought hurricane season was over,” said Quam.

Several locations have been set up across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to provide residents with sandbags to protect themselves from rising water.

“You can prepare for a snowstorm, but this — I don’t know what to expect, so we’ll see,” said Quam.

Area resident Ivy Flom said she was nervous about Isaias.

“I’m nervous, definitely. This is not — When we first moved here, this was the least thing we expected,” she said.

Local officials urged residents to use the time before the storm’s arrival to prepare.

“Today is the day to prepare. That means having enough water, flashlights and batteries. Putting your prescription medications in waterproof containers,” said Pensacola Mayor DC Reeves.

While some spent Thursday preparing, others took advantage of the calm, overcast conditions along the coast, despite red flags flying at the beach.

Back at Islander Ice Cream, Knapp said he is focused on protecting his business and its frozen inventory while hoping Isaias doesn’t hit too strong.

“Like if the power goes out for three days, hopefully [Florida Power & Light] will get us connected pretty quick and we will be able to rock on,” he said.

As for evacuation zones, local officials are urging residents to know where the shelters are and what type of structure is the resident living in to get an idea of whether or not they should evacuate their home.

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