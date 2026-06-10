DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WSVN)– A Florida woman is being held without bond on charges connected to a deadly toll booth crash.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Deanna Harrell was driving under the influence when she crashed her pickup truck into a toll booth in Daytona Beach Shores on June 1, killing 62-year-old Tammie Jo Baker.

Baker’s son and daughter were in court on Tuesday, as they grappled with their loss.

Harrell now faces DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges. The 35-year-old will remain in custody as the case heads toward a trial.

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