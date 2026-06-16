TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The State of Florida is suing TikTok in their latest move against tech giants.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier argued this week that the platform violates Florida’s child protection law by allowing children under 14 to create accounts.

The lawsuit says the popular social media app doesn’t require parental consent before allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to create accounts.

“TikTok happens to be one of the most egregious social media applications when it comes to the dangers that are there at the fingertips of kids, a harmful sexual content,” said Uthmeier. “It is designed to keep kids stuck on those screens for hours and hours a day.”

The attorney general is asking the court to impose civil penalties against the platform.

In a statement, TikTok said the app has dozens of safety and privacy settings for teens and is updating the app to comply with Florida law.

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