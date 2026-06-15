WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a large, three-alarm brush fire in West Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and 25th Street, capturing trees and brush burning in the area, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews have been trying to get the upper hand on the blaze since it sparked at around 3 p.m. 7News cameras captured multiple buckets of water being dropped on the fire.

“At this time, we have not been able to completely contain it, but we have been protecting structures on the west end, particularly [Florida Power and Light] substations, as well as two jails,” said MDFR Chief Rogelio Vandamas.

The fire ignited about an hour after crrews battled another brush fire west of the Florida Turnpike, off Northwest 74th Street.

“Brush fires can spread quickly, especially in the right conditions like the ones we’re seeing today,” said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Back in West Miami-Dade, more than 30 MDFR units responded alongside FFS, working to contain the flames and protect surrounding areas.

Florida Power and Light workers were also present as crews fought the fire. FPL officials said 38 customers are affected after they had to isolate a section of a power line in the area of the blaze.

MDFR officials said that the call was upgraded on Monday evening to provide additional resources to fight the fire.

As of early Tuesday morning, the fire has burned over 600 acres and is 30% contained, according to FFS.

Aerial video shows how close the fire is to an FPL substation.

The smoke was visible for miles, with light winds pushing the smoke north and east.

One big challenge for firefighters is a change in winds, as the shifting smoke changes conditions for crews and individuals in surrounding areas.

“Even if the fire is not immediately near your home, smoke can travel for miles, impacting air quality,” said Benitez. “These conditions can specially affect older adults, pregnant women, small children and specially those with respiratory and heart conditions.”

MDFR officials advise people with respiratory issues and in the affected area to close their doors and windows in order to stay safe from smoke.

No injuries have been reported, but a nearby business had to be evacuated as a precaution.

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