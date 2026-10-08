(WSVN) - Several schools along the Florida Panhandle announced they will be closing campuses and adjusting their event schedules as Hurricane Isaias barrels through the U.S. Gulf Coast.

With Isaias forecasted to intensify rapidly before it makes landfall near the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi, officials at major schools in Florida have announced early closures for campuses.

The University of West Florida’s Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach campuses cancelled all classes on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.

Florida A&M University’s main campus in Tallahassee announced all Friday morning classes will be conducted remotely. Afternoon classes have been cancelled.

The Rattlers’ road game against the Alabama State Hornets was also rescheduled from its original Saturday afternoon start time to now kicking off at noon on Friday.

Florida State University will also be closed starting at noon on Friday. All Friday morning classes will be conducted remotely.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.