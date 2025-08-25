(WSVN) - Florida’s attorney general just announced that all trucking weigh station along major highways will now serve as immigration checkpoints as the state aims to crackdown on drivers who are undocumented and have out-of-state licenses.

Attorney General James Uthmeier made the announcement at a news conference in Live Oak on Monday.

“There is major liability here. Our office is investigating both the actions of other sanctuary jurisdictions as well as the agents and companies that, you know, provided these exams or lack thereof. It’s hard to imagine a situation where somebody doesn’t speak English can actually go through one of these exams and receive the necessary authorization. If you can’t read street signs, how are you going to drive large commercial vehicles, 18 wheelers, tractor trailers in a safe manner,” said Uthmeier.

The program specifically targets checkpoints operated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer services along major interstate highways.

This comes after 28 year-old truck driver, Harjinder Singh, was arrested and accused of making an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike near Fort Pierce that killed three people from South Florida.

He entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2018 got a work permit and a commercial drivers license in California.

California is one of 19 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, that issues licenses regardless of immigration status.

Supporters said it allows people to work, visit doctors and travel safely.

Singh was charged with three state counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations, and he was denied bond on all charges. He is being held in the St. Lucie County jail.

