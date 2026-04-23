FORT WHITE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen.

According to the FDLE, 13-year-old Jillian Melton was last seen in the area of the 700 block of Southwest Scout Glen in Fort White outside of Gainesville.

Melton was last seen wearing a red and black plaid long sleeve shirt, tan shorts and black and white sneakers.

Authorities believe Melton may be in the company of a white female and a Black male. They may be traveling with two bicycles.

If you have any information concerning Melton’s whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005 or 911

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