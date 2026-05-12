CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida couple stopped to help an alligator cross the road.

The couple was driving home near Gainesville when they spotted the massive alligator crossing State Road 24, Sunday night.

The driver began recording shortly after spotting the reptile.

He said another driver nearly hit the gator, so he turned around, honked his horn and helped guide the animal safely off the road.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.