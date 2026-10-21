A Florida homeowner was shocked when she saw a bear break into her property and make itself at home.

The furry intruder was seen walking around Naples resident Celine Emerson patio after it made its way through an unlocked gate over the weekend.

“I turned around and saw the refrigerator was open, and I was like, I yelled at my husband, you know, ‘Can you check the cameras?'” said Emerson.

That’s when Emerson got a look at the uninvited guest looking relaxed and chill in her home.

“Oh, it was just crazy, it was so unusual to see it, like, so close to us,” she said.

When Emerson woke up Sunday morning, she discovered a massive paw print on her counter.

“It was a little scary seeing him out here, and then when he stood up, he looked pretty tall, like 6 feet,” she said.

The bear went straight for the fridge and swiped an alcoholic drink..

“It ate the trash in the front yard for 30 minutes. I figured he was thirsty,” said Emerson.

The bear also rummaged through the trash in the front yard, helping itself to an easy meal.

Emerson said she’s learned her lesson.

“Maybe closing the gate? We don’t close it when we leave, come and go at nighttime, so maybe that, as our granddaughter gets older, obviously, you know, we’re going to be a little more cautious with things like that,” she said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said bears eat more in the fall to build up fat reserves for the winter, which can lead to more encounters with people.

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