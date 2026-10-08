(WSVN) - The State of Florida has activated thousands of National Guardsmen to support the Panhandle as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias.

Following authorization from Gov. Ron DeSantis, approximately 5,000 Guardsmen have been activated in support of Isaias response efforts.

With the hurricane expected to make landfall as a Category 2 storm sometime around late Friday or early Saturday near the Panhandle, the National Guard has already begun pre-staging forces throughout the state to ensure soldiers and airmen can quickly respond after the storm passes.

The National Guard will provide logistics and law enforcement support, route clearance, and search-and-rescue teams, as well as any other assistance as required by officials in impacted areas.

Officials said teams will be providing more than 1,300 high-wheeled vehicles, 20 Zodiac boats and 50 route clearance vehicles to remove debris from roadways.

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