PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Flamingos at Zoo World flocked to a bathroom at the park in Panama City Beach and huddled together for warmth as Hurricane Isaias swept through the Florida Panhandle.

It was reported that all the birds made it through the storm safely over the weekend.

This situation isn’t unheard of. In 1992, workers at Zoo Miami moved 30 flamingos into a bathroom to ride out Hurricane Andrew.

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