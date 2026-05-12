(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for an infant and teen last seen outside of Tallahassee.

Haylee Chester, 17, and Noah Chester, 2-months-old, were last seen in the area of the 1100 block of Rehwinkel Road in Crawfordville, Florida, which is about 20 miles outside of Tallahassee.

Noah was last seen wearing a light green striped onesie and Haylee was last seen carrying a black backpack.

Haylee has a piercing on the right side of her nose and a tattoo of Chinese symbols on her right firearm.

The FDLE says Haylee may also go by Shyla.

Haylee is 5 feet, inches tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities believe the children may be in the company of 40-year-old Justin Conley.

Conley has a tattoo of Chinese symbols on the right and left side of his neck.

Conley stands at 5 feet, 5 inches and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The group may be traveling in a gray 2017 GMC Yukon with an Arkansas license plate that reads: “AVA22T.” The vehicle also has a round sticker with white lettering in the center of the back windshield.

Authorities advise anybody who comes across them to immediately contact law enforcements.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact FDLE or the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100 or 911

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.