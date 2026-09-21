A nearly three-year investigation that began with a cybertip led to the arrest of a Tavernier man after investigators said they found files depicting the sexual abuse of children on electronic devices from his home.

Saylor DiMartino, 25, was arrested Sept. 15 following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE said DiMartino is a registered sexual offender.

According to FDLE, the investigation began in August 2023 after agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children indicating that a social media user was downloading and sharing child sexual abuse material on Snapchat, Discord and Kik.

Investigators identified the user as DiMartino, FDLE said.

On Oct. 3, 2023, FDLE’s Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at DiMartino’s Tavernier home and seized several electronic devices for forensic examination.

FDLE said an analysis of the devices identified multiple files containing child sexual abuse material.

Agents arrested DiMartino on Sept. 15 and took him to the Monroe County Jail.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

DiMartino faces 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

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