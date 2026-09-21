PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after officers found two people dead inside a Pembroke Pines home.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of two people found unresponsive at a home near the 8300 block of Pine Drive, just after 7:10 a.m. on Monday.

Responfing Pembroke Pines Police officers arrived at the residence to find the two individuals unresponsive. They were probounced dead at the scene.

At Pembroke Pines Police’s request, BSO detectives responded, and they are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

7Skyforce hovered above investigators outside of the home.

Authorities stressed that this appears to be an isolated incident, and there are current no threats to the community.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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