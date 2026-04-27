GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal authorities continue their search for a truck driver who went missing in Central Florida while transporting vehicles, as concern grows for his safety.

According to the FBI, 41-year-old Alejandro Jacomino González has not been seen since since April 17, when he left a rest stop heading southbound on Interstate 95.

The rest stop is located in Grant-Valkaria, a town located in Brevard County about 70 miles away from Orlando.

Investigators said the Cuban-born González was headed to Miami when he pulled over at the rest stop around 1:20 a.m. He got back on the road going south at around 7:49 a.m.

According to agents, González’s GPS had him driving to the next exit, then turning around and going back toward Jacksonville, They said he could not be reached after that.

Drivers reacted to the trucker’s disappearance.

“We want to know our community is safe, even, you know, on 95, even in rest stops,” said a driver at the rest stop.

González stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, is bald, and has a brown beard and mustache. He has multiple tattoos, including a full sleeve on his left arm.

Truck drivers like Robert Wallace were not shocked to hear about this case.

“People try to do the wrong thing, and they think that truck drivers are vulnerable,” said Wallace.

Safety is truck drivers’ top priority, especially for those who transport vehicles. That’s why they stop at public rest areas.

“I usually would rather stop at a station, a rest stop like this than a gas station,” said the driver at the rest stop.

The FBI said agents located González’s truck and some of the cars he was transporting in Port Wentworth. Georgia.

“I pray that he is found safely. We could care less about the load; human life is more important,” said the driver at the rest stop.

Authorities urge anyone who sees González or has any information o his whereabouts ti call police or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

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