CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — We now know what caused a Blue Origin rocket explosion that sent shockwaves through Cape Canaveral.

Investigators say a faulty oxygen valve was behind the massive explosion in May.

It happened on the launch pad while crews were conducting an engine-firing test for the New Glenn rocket.

The explosion lit up the night sky for several miles, with multiple residents capturing astonishing video of the stunning sight.

The company, owned by Jeff Bezos, has been working on making necessary repairs to the rocket and launch pad, which sustained significant damage in the explosion.

Officials for Blue Origin are hopeful to have the New Glenn return to flight before the end of the year.

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