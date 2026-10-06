NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver was arrested in North Fort Myers after, authorities said, deputies found him slumped over at the wheel over the weekend.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fernando Guillen Delgado was found at the intersection of Littleton Road and North Cleveland Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said Guillen Delgado was unresponsive, and his car was still in drive, with his foot on the brake. Officers also found several open beer cans inside his vehicle.

Body camera video captured the moment deputies approached Guillen Delgado’s vehicle, observed the beer cans and woke him up.

Guillen Delgado was taken to the hospital after, detectives said, his blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit.

He was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

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