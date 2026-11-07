VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Released body camera footage shows officers approaching a large alligator in Vero Beach after it found itself in the driveway of an apartment building.

The video shows one of the officers successfully getting a lasso around the reptile, but the animal resisted.

A second officer also managed to lasso the alligator, but it continued to hiss and try and break free.

The officers were eventually able to capture the reptile and take it to a more suitable environment.

Officials say recent flooding displaced the alligator from its habitat.

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