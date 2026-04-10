TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera footage captured a life-saving rescue by deputies near Tampa after a woman drove into a retention pool and needed help getting out.

The heart-pounding race to save her was captured on audio and video as the woman’s pickup truck sunk in a retention pond.

“The car’s fully submerged,” yelled a deputy.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies reached the pond just minutes after receiving the desperate 911 call from the victim.

“I’m in the lake, I’m on 70th. I’m in the lake and I’m going to drown, I don’t know how to swim. Please, I’m going to drown. I lost control of the vehicle and it fell in. Please help me!” the woman told the 911 dispatcher.

“Are you able to open the door?” said the dispatcher.

“The doors are closed. The doors are closed. The doors are closed,” said the woman.

She then tells the dispatcher she is running out of time.

“I cannot swim. I cannot swim. It’s filling up with water,” she said.

“OK, I have help coming,” said the dispatcher.

Deputies quickly arrive to the area of 70th and Hartford Street and try to access the interior of the car.

“The window, the window. We have to break the window,” yelled a deputy.

“I got it!” responded another deputy.

After breaking the window, the deputies reached toward the woman and pulled her out.

“Pull, pull…” said the deputy.

The woman received minor injuries and the vehicle was later removed from the pond.

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