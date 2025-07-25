CLERMONT, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities in Lake County are searching for the person who, they said, nearly destroyed a home and a vehicle and left an angry, profanity-laced message written on the side of demolished building.

Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vandalism call near Pine Island and Montevista roads in Clermont, at around 7 a.m. on Friday.

They believe someone used heavy equipment, possibly an excavator, to damage the property and an SUV that was parked nearby.

The house was left with several large holes along each side of the structure, with debris scattered all over in the aftermath.

On another side, a message was written, including a person’s name and the words: “You [expletive] with the wrong girl.”

“It is heartbreaking to see a residence be vandalized the way it is, and all the writing on the residence, and we are continuing the investigation to make sure we can solve this,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stephanie Earley.

Authorities said that when they arrived, there was no heavy equipment in the area, and nobody was hurt.

The nearby SUV had its roof smashed and windows broken by whatever equipment was used by the individual.

Officials had to close down the road while deputies searched for clues in the area.

Investigators said the person who gets arrested in this case will be charged with criminal mischief.

