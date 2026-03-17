DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– A Daytona Beach Police officer is accused of crossing the line with a handcuffed suspect and could face some consequences in court.

Viral cellphone video captured the officer repeatedly punching that suspect, identified as David Anderson, early Thursday morning.

While the footage does not show what may have provoked the officer, the police department’s chief said whatever it may have been doesn’t justify the reaction.

Body camera video captured the interaction between police officers and Anderson that led to the rough arrest.

“Pour it out, or you’re gonna go to jail for open container, those are your options,” said an officer.

“Here, you can pour it out,” said Anderson.

“No, pour it out,” said the officer.

“No, you can pour it out,” said Anderson.

Anderson could then be seen tossing the cork of a liquor bottle at the Daytona Beach officer just seconds before he’s taken down.

“Put your hands behind your back,” said the officer.

“I can, if you let me, if you let me, smart guy,” said Anderson.

Anderson ends up complying with the officer’s command, as he continued to call the officer names. The two men could then be seen go from standing right back to the ground.

Cellphone video of the incident made the rounds on social media.

Side by side, the video that went viral and the bodycam version tell two different stories.

The officer was caught on camera punching handcuffed Anderson, but the bodycam footage captured a detail the viral clip left out.

Anderson appeared to grab the officer’s hand, but analysts said that detail does not change the bottom line.

“The video don’t lie; it is what it is,” said law enforcement training consultant Randy Nelson.

Nelson, who’s worked with Daytona Beach Police before, said this case is open and shut.

“If they’re actively resisting, their hands are loose and can hit, that is appropriate, but once their hands are behind their back and they’re cuffed, that’s it, game over,” said Nelson.

And from the top, Chief Jakari Young signaled serious concern.

“De-escalation tactics are something we train on regularly and expect to be used whenever possible,” he said.

That officer has since been relieved of duty, and if the state attorney’s office does not file criminal charges, the chief said the department’s internal investigation will move forward.

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