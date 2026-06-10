JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Runners and cyclists came close to a collision when a drunk driver went through traffic and then plowed through an Ironman race course in Jacksonville.

Officers were blocking traffic for the athletes completing a 26-point-two mile run when one of the officers heard the call on the radio.

Officer Ernesto Valerio turned around and tried several times to pull the car over to no avail. He then caught up to the reckless driver but the motorist kept going.

Police dash camera video showed the driver continuing to race through the course and nearly hitting several athletes.

Another officer attempted to stop the car with his motorcycle. The vehicle then drove over the grass, getting away.

The chase went through the course and then into traffic.

“We got to stop this guy. He’s going to kill someone,” said an officer.

At one point, the runaway driver collided with a cop and continued driving.

Eventually, a pit maneuver was performed by officers at an intersection, which ended it all.

“Don’t [expletive] move,” said Valerio.

“Put your hands out! Put your hands out,” said an officer.

Sixty-two-year-old Darrell Simon was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

That is Simon’s third driving under the influence arrest in the past 10 years.

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