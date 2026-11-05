JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A bridge bashed by a crane in Jacksonville has reopened.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said the bridge was struck while cars were still crossing, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the bridge.

Inspectors quickly arrived on scene and got to work on reviewing the damage to the structure.

“This is our standard operating procedure, so we prepare for this every day. It is out of an abundance of caution. That we are inspecting the structure, we’re going to be within 12 inches of the actual structure itself, making sure that the bridge is safe,” said FDOT Community Outreach Manager Hampton Ray.

It remains unclear what caused the crane to hit the bridge, but no injuries were reported.

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