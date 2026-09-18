BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida zoo is celebrating the birth of a large baby for the first time in years.

Brevard Zoo celebrated the birth of a 119-pound female giraffe calf, which has now been named Gail.

She’s the first giraffe to be born at the zoo in six years.

Gail stood up for the first time just 30 minutes after she arrived.

Officials at the zoo say Gail and her mother are spending time together to bond.

Once they’ve determined Gail is comfortable enough, she’ll be able to meet the rest of the zoo’s herd and make her public debut.

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