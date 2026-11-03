BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Flash flooding brought high levels of rain to Brevard County and nearby communities.

On Monday, officials urged residents in Melbourne, Palm Bay, and Cocoa Beach to stay off the roads and stay home.

Schools are closed on Tuesday, and thousands are without power, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency.

Brightline has also temporarily suspended train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach, and hope to resume service after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to multiple calls for help from residents trapped by flash flooding, and used airboats and shallow water vessels to reach them.

No serious injuries have been reported.

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