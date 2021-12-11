BRANDON, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in the Tampa Bay area have released disturbing body camera video that captured the moment a man opened fire at officers at a local car wash.

Brandon Police officers responded to an active shooter situation at the business located just east of Tampa, Thursday afternoon.

Officers are seen seeking cover from bullets.

“Get cover, guys! Get cover! Hey, he’s shooting. We’re getting cover. We’re getting cover behind the Jiffy Lube,” an officer said.

Another officer confronted the gunman, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Lighty and ordered him to stand down, to no avail.

“Hey, stop! Stop! Drop your weapon. Do not move! Drop it! Drop your weapon!” said the officer. “Hang on. He’s by a black minivan. He’s loading a firearm.”

Shortly after, the officer confronted the suspect once again.

“Drop your weapon! Drop it!” she said.

But Lighty continued to discharge his firearm.

“He just keeps shooting at at us. Shots fired! Shots fired!” said the officer.

The man surrendered after hours of intense negotiations. In all, police said, he fired 72 rounds at officers.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Lighty faces several charges, including attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

Officials said the suspect was suffering from mental health issues, and at one point, he even called police to complain about the treatment he was receiving. He will receive help while in jail.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.