BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) – The Bradenton Police Department released bodycam video that captured a wild lightning strike on a water tower.

The stunning sight shows the bolt of lightning hitting the top of a water tower, Thursday afternoon.

There was no damage or impact to water services in the area.

City officials said water towers are equipped with heavy-duty lightning protection equipment.

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